The Queen of Talk stepped out on the town, sharing good news for fans.

Talk show host Wendy Williams says she will be back on television in September. Sounding triumphant, the celebrity gossip is ready to get back to talking about “Hot Topics” instead of being one.

While leaving the Met Gala, Wendy Williams told one of the paps from TMZ her show will “live forever.”

A dapper Jason Lee, dressed in a Black and sequined suit, was her escort on Monday, May 2nd, to the ball and to Cardi B’s after-party at the Standard Hotel.

Dressed in a red gown, she gave the public a glimpse of what her fans anticipate to be a glorious return.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Williams has been suffering a mysterious illness that had many speculating she would never return to the public eye.

The sickness conversation even prompted her bank to withhold her money from her, citing a former financial advisor who said she was of “unsound mind” and could not handle her affairs.

Wendy Williams took to social media and said, “I’m tired of everyone speaking as if they’re me in this scenario. It’s time I let all of my loving supporters know what’s really been going on with Wendy.”

“My thing is that I’ve been asking questions about my money and when I begin asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money,” Wendy Williams explained. “I want my money. This is not fair.”

She continued, “And Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo have this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money. This is not right.”

“I know for a fact that Bernie Young used my American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against me,” she claimed. “That was done with my American Express card. Bernie Young, you’re no good.”

Looking at Wendy Williams now, it is hard to believe anyone might have thought the reigning queen of talk would not be back and was not ready to conquer the world.