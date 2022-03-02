Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Sues The Talk Show’s Producers For ‘Wrongful-Termination’

Kevin Hunter wants to cake off of Sherri Shepherd’s show, too.

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband is suing the production company responsible for her hit show, The Wendy Williams Show, for wrongful termination.

Court documents show that on Monday, Feb. 28, a civil lawsuit has been filed in New York City federal court claiming that Debmar-Mercury wrongfully fired Kevin Hunter “on the basis of his marital status” to Williams.

In April of 2019, Hunter was fired from the show as an executive producer. He was let go a week after Williams filed for divorce after his girlfriend Sharina Hudson popped up pregnant.

According to Page Six, Abe George, the lawyer representing the cheating ex, said, “Hunter was one of the reasons behind the Wendy William Show’s tremendous success and everything seemed to go south after he left.”

Hunter says that he helped developed some of the segments that made the show a hit like “Hot Topics,” ”Shoe Cam,” and “Hot Seat.”

“This lawsuit seeks to compensate Mr. Hunter for the sweat equity that he put into the show and that Debmar-Mercury will continue to profit on even in their new reincarnation of the Wendy Williams Show,” George further stated, acknowledging that show will go on with a new host in upcoming seasons.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Wendy Williams will no longer return after suffering an illness and will be replaced by Sheri Shepherd. Rumors have said that should she feel better, she would be able to resume her role as the “Queen of Media.”

Court documents name Debmar-Mercury founders, Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, as defendants and seeks a monetary award of at least $7 million, as well as punitive damages, lost wages and legal fees. Hunter and his legal team would like a trial by jury.