Wendy Williams Horrified By Diddy Allegations: “How Many More Women?” 

Wendy Williams is speaking out in the wake of Diddy’s arrest, revealing friends are telling her, “You called it.”

Wendy Williams has broken her silence following Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest, questioning how many more alleged victims will come forward with claims about the incarcerated mogul.

The daytime TV maven has been off the air for several years amid health struggles. She was critical of the Bad Boy Records boss throughout her career and seemingly implied he had her blackballed and fired from her hosting job at New York City’s Hot 97 radio station.

Wendy Williams fans have been calling for her to speak out amid the myriad lawsuits and allegations surrounding Diddy, and she has finally obliged.

Williams, who told the Daily Mail she’s “doing good” amid her health concerns, is horrified by the allegations.

“What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people ‘Wendy you called it,'” she told the outlet.

She also addressed the hotel surveillance footage of Diddy beating Cassie Ventura, expressing relief that the truth has come to light.

“You know how I feel about that? It is about time,” Williams stated. “To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled … it was just horrific.”

Williams discussed Diddy’s relationship with Ventura on The Wendy Williams Show after a brief separation in 2015.

“When you date a mogul, it’s really difficult to avoid them,” she said at the time. “He can hire a plane right now … land on the roof of the hotel she’s staying, pay people off at the front desk, ‘Give me a key and let me up in her room.’ I’m already paranoid as a person.”

Wendy Williams Speaks On Diddy And Cassie Ventura’s Split In 2018

Williams discussed Diddy’s relationship with Ventura on The Wendy Williams Show after they split in 2018. Williams initially wanted them to reconcile. However, Diddy’s public attempt to win Cassie back soon changed her mind.

“I suggest don’t use social media though to reach out. I think this was a grand overture from Puffy, I don’t believe he really wants her back,” she said in 2018.

She added, “I believe he probably treated her, at some particular point, like a possession. If you really cared then you’d reach out privately not publicly.”

I felt like Wendy Williams knew something when she said this about Diddy and Cassie’s relationship 🤔 #DiddyArrested pic.twitter.com/yLSYi36lMY — DeMarko (@freakymarko) September 19, 2024

In her recent interview, Williams was concerned that many more victims could emerge.

“But now you have to think, how many more times?” she added. “How many people? How many more women? It’s just so horrible.”

Amid the calls for her to address Diddy’s legal issues, social media users also shared a clip of Diddy’s appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in 2017. In the awkward exchange, Diddy reveals he met Williams’ son backstage. Check out the throwback video and social media reactions below.

The way Wendy reacted when Diddy said he met her son backstage 🤔 pic.twitter.com/K7TMSTvYVg — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 28, 2024

Wendy Williams is trending amid this Diddy and Cassie situation! You had to be alive when radio Wendy was on Diddy for yearssssss! She is an ICON and the world of gossip and daytime hasn’t been the same since she left. #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/xyX2A6smK5 — K E M P I R E 🐘 (@TheKempire) November 17, 2023

Wendy Williams we need you girl!!!!!!…. you were right about Diddy !😫 pic.twitter.com/GHUvIu7aU5 — 👽 (@imanilouie) September 17, 2024

we need you more than ever now wendy williams! she has been telling us about diddy for years! pic.twitter.com/ygDMQcEKvt — chu (@THEHORRORGOTH) May 17, 2024

Yes, Katt Williams exposed certain people in the industry. However, Wendy Williams also exposed specific industry figures, including Diddy. Diddy reportedly had her fired from her original radio show & blackballed her from the industry.



Here's Wendy before they came after her: pic.twitter.com/lgvsTNqPXI — Dane Calloway (@DaneCalloway_) September 17, 2024