Wendy Williams’ Manager Blasts Son’s Allegations Radio Host Taken Advantage Of 

Will Selby questioned why Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr. went to the media with concerns his mother is near death.

Wendy Williams’ manager slammed Kevin Hunter Jr.’s recent claims that the talk show host is being taken advantage of by her team.

In a recent interview, Hunter Jr. said Wendy’s advisers overlook her health concerns for financial gain. The 22-year-old also claimed his mother is near death as those around her do little to help her with her struggles with alcohol, accusing her team of emboldening her drinking.

However, Will Selby refutes his allegations and denies Wendy’s team is exploiting her.

“Taking advantage of her for what? To get what? To do what?” Wendy Williams’ manager stated during an interview with ET. “I’m not here to brag but I was doing just okay before Wendy came along and I insisted on helping her because she requested my assistance.”

Selby also pointed to Wendy Williams’ court-appointed guardianship, stating all decisions are approved by the court.

“No one, even if they wanted to take advantage of her — everything has to get approved by that court,” he added. “So, any type of business dealings that we do, Wendy, myself and anyone — we have to get the guardianship to sign off on it. So how can anyone take advantage of her?”

Selby also blasted Kevin Hunter Jr. for going to the media with his concerns about his mother’s health.

“He’s entitled to his opinion. I’m just trying to say that us, as adults, let’s be responsible and let’s actually utilize some common sense. Someone was near death, someone like your mother. Why would you go to an online publication to discuss it with them?” Selby questioned.

Wendy Williams Is Currently Receiving Treatment At A Facility

He also gave an update on the radio host’s health, confirming she is currently receiving treatment at a wellness facility.

“She’s progressing very well. She looks healthy. She sounds healthy, and I think she’s doing amazing. As of today. I’m not a doctor, but that’s my synopsis on how Wendy’s doing right now,” Selby shared. “Wendy is at a facility doing her best to be her best. She’s taking it day by day.”