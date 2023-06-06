Wendy Williams’ Son Fears Mom’s Alcoholism Could Lead To Her Death 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kevin Hunter Jr accused Wendy Williams’ team of taking advantage of his mom and believes her battle with alcoholism “might be fatal.”

Kevin Hunter Jr. has broken his silence and addressed his concerns for his mother Wendy Williams’ deteriorating health, fearing the worst.

According to a new interview, Kevin says her struggles with alcohol have spiraled out of control and claims her team is emboldening her drinking.

He told The U.S. Sun the talk show host is “being taken advantage of,” by the people around her who seek to profit from her fame. Kevin also believes his mom is not “in her right mind,” and is agreeing to things she wouldn’t otherwise.

He says the first time he spoke to anybody from his mom’s team since late last year was in May, when Wendy’s manager, Will Selby told him she was taken to hospital.

According to Kevin, the people around her prioritize “earning income” over Wendy Williams’ health, which has declined since she lived with him from late 2021 to early 2022.

Wendy Williams Alcohol Consumption Is Abnormal According To Kevin

“I know the rate that she uses alcohol isn’t like a normal person- and we’ve spoken about it. I’ve said ‘This is one thing where you don’t know how to approach it normally, and that’s fine.’ And it’s gotten to a point where yes, it could have that effect that it might be fatal because it affects her way worse than a normal person since it stays in her system,” Kevin told the outlet.

He is also concerned about reports that his mother signed contracts while in rehab last year.

“They had her in a position where she was agreeing to a lot that she shouldn’t have.” he said. “I feel that when it comes to people wanting to ‘help’ her, a lot of it is coming from a stance of, okay, she’s alone now.”

In addition, Kevin shared his worries that Wendy Williams’ team is making her alcohol battle more difficult.

“If they aren’t providing it, they are definitely enabling a type of personality and giving her the green light to drink,” he claimed.

Ultimately, Kevin wants Wendy Williams to “prioritize her health first,” above anything else. “Nobody around her will tell her this, but she doesn’t have to be working.”