Wendy Williams Announces Her Marriage To NYPD Officer 

Wendy Williams is a married woman once again following her 2020 divorce to her longtime husband, Kevin Hunter.

It appears congratulations are in order for Wendy Williams, who reportedly just announced that she got married.

The talk show host shared her good news with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee on Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 2). Though she kept the details scant, presumably saving them for her upcoming new podcast, Wendy revealed a few titbits.

Wendy’s new husband is an officer of the law, NYPD to be precise, and his name is Henry. However, she did not say how they met and when their nuptials took place.

Wendy Williams also shared that she is still struggling with financial issues. She explained that her Amex no longer works, but her friends have helped her maintain access to one of her accounts.

While she is making an effort to remain upbeat and stay positive, she is experiencing issues with her family. According to Jason Lee, Wendy said she instructed her team to keep her entire family away from her. The only family member Wendy Williams wants contact with is her 21-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

Wendy Williams and her long-time husband and show producer Kevin Hunter finalized their divorce in 2020. The couple separated the year before after Hunter’s mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to a daughter.

The media personality has been out of work since “The Wendy Williams Show” officially ended on June 17, after running for 13 seasons. While she claimed she would return to her old show, she recently revealed plans for a new podcast.