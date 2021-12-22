Wendy Williams & Nick Cannon Shows Delayed Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Wendy Williams is currently on taking some time away from filming while she focuses on wellness while recovering from health issues.

“The Wendy Williams Show” and Nick Cannon’s talk show have announced delays to their scheduled programming due to COVID-19 spikes.

Both platforms revealed the news simultaneously via social media yesterday (Dec. 21).

Nick Cannon released a statement informing viewers of the hiatus and said they were delaying the show’s return for the wellbeing of everyone on set.

“Due to the growing number of new COVID-19 cases and to ensure a safe return for our crew members and staff, “Nick Cannon” will now return with new episodes on Monday, January 10, instead of Monday, January 3, as previously scheduled. We continue to observe all relevant New York City health and safety protocols, and wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season.”

“The Wendy Williams Show” Will Return on Jan. 10

“The Wendy Williams Show” made a similar announcement advising of a return on Monday, January 10, a week later than scheduled.

Wendy Williams is on a leave of absence from the show while she recovers following several health scares. The show confirmed production would continue in the New Year with various guests hosts filling in for the media maven.

“@MichaelRapaport, @KymWhitley & @FinesseMitchell and @sherrieshepherd will guest host the shows as previously announced. We continue to observe all relevant New York City health and safety protocols, and wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season.”

However, some fans were concerned that pushing back the return of Wendy Williams yet again is only delaying the inevitable.

“I’ve watched this show from the first series.. we love the co hosts but how how long until the truth comes out!? If Wendy is not coming back just say because us fans are getting sick of using her name!” read one reply.

Another commenter wrote, “I hate to say this but just cancel the dam show. I like the hosts and all but ITS NOT THE SAME!!! THEY ARENT WENDY!!!! can we just accept Wendy won’t ever be in a good condition as she’d like to be? Just cancel it already. She’s had a good run 💜❤💖”

Earlier this month, Wendy Williams was spotted leaving a wellness center in Miami. She told a paparazzi she is “doing fabulous” and would be sharing “lot’s more Wendy stuff!”