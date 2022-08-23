Wendy Williams’ Son Accused Of Charging $100,000 To Credit Card Before Her Bank Accounts Were Frozen

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr. alleged spent $100,000 on his mother’s credit card before Wells Fargo froze her bank accounts.

According to The Sun, Kevin Hunter Jr. charged thousands of dollars to his mother’s personal American Express card. His activity allegedly factored into Wells Fargo’s decision to freeze Wendy Williams’ accounts.

Kevin Hunter Jr. denied any wrongdoing in a statement to The Sun.

“I vehemently deny any allegations of unauthorized use of my mother’s American Express Card,” he said. “This is a false narrative perpetuated to justify freezing her accounts.”

Wells Fargo froze Wendy Williams’ accounts based on suspicions of “financial exploitation, dementia or undue influence.” A financial guardian took control of her accounts in May.

“Wells Fargo’s priority is the financial well-being of Ms. Williams and the preservation of her privacy,” a Wells Fargo rep told The Sun.

Earlier this year, Wendy Williams blamed her former financial adviser Lori Schiller for the ongoing money issues. The financial adviser allegedly deemed the talk show host to be of “unsound mind.”

“My thing is that I’ve been asking questions about my money and when I begin asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money,” Wendy Williams said in March. “I want my money. This is not fair.”