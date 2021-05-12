Westside Boogie: Eminem Just Gave Me The Green Light

The Shady Records signee is looking to follow up his debut LP.

Is Westside Boogie ready to release his next body of work? According to a new Instagram post, it appears the Compton-bred rapper is on the verge of presenting a new project.

“Just played my music for this random dude in Detroit… he just gave me the Green light,” wrote the Californian on Instagram. Shady Records co-founder Eminem was the “random dude in Detroit” Boogie was referring to in the caption.

Westside Boogie signed to Eminem’s Shady Records in 2017. The 31-year-old musician born Anthony Tremaine Dixson dropped his debut studio album, Everythings for Sale, two years later via Shady/Interscope Records.

In 2019, Eminem and Westside Boogie collaborated for the Everythings for Sale track “Rainy Days.” The song’s official music video has collected more than 31 million views on YouTube.

Besides being under the Shady umbrella, Westside Boogie also signed a management deal with the Atlanta-based Love Renaissance. He recently teamed up with his Love Renaissance comrades for the “LVRN x RapCaviar Cypher” and the “Just Say That” single.

“It was fun doing the cypher because I am competitive, and I wanted to body every rapper on LVRN even though I love them,” said Westside Boogie. His discography also includes “Skydive II” with 6LACK, “Dumb” with Royce da 5’9″, “Hairless Horsemen” with Guapdad 4000, and “Outside” with Joey Bada$$.