Watch LVRN’s RapCaviar Cypher Featuring 6lack, Westside Boogie & More

Love Renaissance (aka LRVN) recruited acts from its label and management roster for a special RapCaviar x Spotify Singles release. The latest installment in the streamer’s music series includes an original freestyle cypher (Side A) and a new track titled “Just Say That” (Side B).

“LVRN’s collaboration with RapCaviar happened very organically and highlights the versatile talent on our roster. The seamless blend and dynamic when you hear our artists together is unlike any other. I feel like that comradery is missing in hip-hop today and we have some of the best rappers to showcase that,” states LVRN co-founder and Head of A&R Justice Baiden.

Rhymers 6LACK, Westside Boogie, OMB Bloodbath, NoonieVsEverybody, BRS Kash, and producer/deejay Kitty Ca$h took part in the cypher video. The financial-themed visuals were filmed in the multimedia company’s hometown of Atlanta.

Westside Boogie is under the management wing of Love Renaissance. The Shady Records-signed rapper from Compton jokes, “It was fun doing the cypher because I am competitive, and I wanted to body every rapper on LVRN even though I love them.”

The “Just Say That” song features OMB Bloodbath, 6LACK, Westside Boogie, and BRS Kash. Houston’s OMB Bloodbath says, “I like rapping with LVRN altogether, I loved the bank outfits, and the direction on set, plus the steak and potatoes on set was fire. If the song a hit, they need to just say that.”

LVRN management recently added OVO Sound’s R&B duo dvsn to its list of musicians under contract. Atlantic Records singer/rapper Shelley FKA DRAM is also managed by the brand, and Atlanta-raised vocalist Summer Walker is signed to the label. In February, LVRN announced a new publishing partnership with Warner Chappell Music.

Love Renaissance was founded in 2012 by Justice Baiden, Tunde Balogun, Carlon Ramong, Junia Abaidoo, and Sean Famoso McNichol. LVRN garnered praise across the entertainment industry for launching a mental health program that combats anxiety and depression as well as provides artists with access to mediation sessions and coaching while on tour.

Previously, the Spotify Singles program worked with 2021 Best New Artist Grammy nominees, such as D Smoke and Chika, to cover songs by prior Best New Artist contenders like Sade and Billie Eilish. In addition, the audio streaming service tapped Giveon to remake D’Angelo’s “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” and J.I The Prince Of N.Y to remake Drake’s “Marvins Room.”