Westside Boogie Questions Advice From Shady Records Head Eminem

The Californian has some hestitation about Em’s recommendation.

Westside Boogie is one of the rappers presently signed to Eminem’s Shady Records label. Being part of the Shady camp likely gives Boogie the opportunity to pick the brain of the Hip Hop legend.

Raquel Harper recently spoke to Westside Boogie for her It’s Tricky podcast. The longtime TMZ personality asked the Compton native about the “best gift” he has received from Eminem.

“Performace-wise, he told me to stop stage-diving, because I can get sued,” said Westside Boogie. “I just like jumping into the crowd. It’s my thing. So I don’t know if that’s necessarily good advice, but advice he gave me.”

Since signing with Shady Records in 2017, Boogie released Everythings for Sale in 2019 and MORE BLACK SUPERHEROES in 2022. His discography also includes mixtapes such as 2014’s Thirst 48 and 2016’s Thirst 48, Pt. II.

Westside Boogie and Eminem joined forces for “Rainy Days” from the Everythings for Sale LP. That project also featured J.I.D., 6LACK, Snoh Aalegra, Christian Scott, and Shaé Universe.

MORE BLACK SUPERHEROES dropped in June of this year. Boogie’s 12-track studio album contains contributions from Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em, Shelley FKA DRAM, Snoop Dogg, and other acts.

Eminem recently linked up with Goodie Mob member CeeLo Green for a song on the Elvis (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) project. “The King and I” hit digital platforms on June 16.