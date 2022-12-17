Westside Gunn Announces First-Ever International Tour: “You Don’t Want To Miss This”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dubbed the God Is Love Tour, the 12-date run kicks off on January 17 in Amsterdam and wraps up in Lisbon on February 10.

Westside Gunn has announced his first international tour. Dubbed the God Is Love Tour, the 12-date run kicks off on January 17 in Amsterdam, makes a stop in Paris on January 20 before heading to Vienna, Milan, Athens, Dublin, Zurich, Munster, Hamburg, Berlin and Copenhagen. The trek comes to an end on February 10 in Lisbon. The Griselda co-founder made the announcement via Instagram on Friday night (December 16).

“GOD IS LOVE TOUR 1st Run,” he wrote in the caption. “10 yrs in the making. It’s time for me to see my supporters from all over the world. Y’all supported me for so long, it’s time I come give y’all FLYGOD LIVE!!!!

“@griseldarecords CULTURE will be in the building don’t miss it. We’ll all be family that night. I promise u you don’t wanna miss this. u never know wats going to happen. if I’m coming to your country lmk if you’ll be there, and if your spot not on here, maybe it’ll be on the 2nd run.”

Westside Gunn released his latest project, 10, in October, the final installment in the Hitler Wears Hermes series. Speaking to AllHipHop, Gunn talked about the man who appears on the album cover—Eastside Flip, a lovable Buffalo local.

‘That’s Eastside Flip,” he explained. “He’s been on a lot of my projects as skits. He’s my guy. He’s just the neighborhood fiend, a bit of a crackhead, but he’s a cool dude. I took him down to Miami Art Basal last year. He got arrested and everything. He hit a cop. He’s crazy. I’m actually going to see him today. He’s crazy as f### though. We shooting a video today and he’s just a loose cannon. Everybody in my whole city knows Flip.”

Gunn is clearly planning on staying busy in 2023. He’s currently working on new music videos after delivering “Mac Don’t Stop” and “Nigos Louis” in November. He has another project in the works called Michelle, named after his late Aunt Chelle who passed away in November 2021.