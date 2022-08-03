Westside Gunn Announces New Wrestling Venture; Reveals Parker Boudreaux “1st Official Wrestler” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Westside Gunn just made an announcement that he believes will change the world of professional wrestling forever.

The Griselda rapper and wrestling superfan often showcases his love for the sport in his raps and regularly shows up to live events. He’s friends with a bunch of wrestlers and even credited the late WWE Hall-of-Famer Scott Hall as a huge influence, writing “everything is this man” after his passing.

Now, despite previous legal issues with the sport, Westside Gunn is taking his passion even further, launching a new wrestling promotion 4THROPE. He also announced the arrival of former WWE NXT star Parker Boudreaux (fka Harland), who made his AEW in-ring debut on Tuesday’s edition of Dark.

Westside Gunn Unveils 4THROPE Wrestling Venture

“Y’all Done F##### Up!!!! Meet @theparkerboudreaux the 1st official wrestler W/ 4THROPE,” Westside Gunn revealed via IG on Tuesday evening (Aug. 2). “We’re about to do something the Wrestling world has NEVER scene.”

The FLYGOD then teased some more info about his new venture. “EVERYBODY knows I’m the biggest wrestling fan in the world but now I’m about to mix Cultures and present special talent, 🔥🔥.” ”

He also revealed that 4THROPE will include “merch, 4THROPE radio, 4THROPE TV, and again HIGH LEVEL ART,” and told his followers to stay tuned for further announcements.

Boudreaux jumped in the comments section with a reply to Westside Gunn. “🦂🦂The Future is Ours👁,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, Westside Gunn put out a call for other wresting superfans to get on board with 4THROPE.

“I’m a need some Loyal, hungry great minds to join the 4THROPE team to take over the Culture,” Gunn penned. “But you’ll HAVE to love wrestling just as much as me and have the knowledge.. I also wanna join forces with a few Dope Wrestling podcasts as well…. I’m a make a email soon STAY TUNED!!

The 4THROPE moniker comes from the 2019 compilation of the same name, featuring all of Westside Gunn’s wrestling-themed songs. Stream it below.