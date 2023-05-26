Westside Gunn Donates $10,000 To ‘WWCD’ Cover Star Claire’s Funeral

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Westside Gunn said he wanted to see Clara Gomez a.k.a. Claire buried in style after she was killed in a car crash.

Westside Gunn helped pay the funeral expenses for Clara Gomez a.k.a. Claire, who appeared on Griselda’s WWCD album cover.

Gomez’s nephew set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral. Westside Gunn donated $10,000 to the fundraiser.

“BURY MY BABY IN STYLE,” he wrote on Twitter. “#RIPCLAIRE the LEGEND.”

Gomez’s family wanted $12,000 for her funeral. Westside Gunn’s donation helped them raise $13,896 as of Thursday night (May 25).

“I want to thank everyone for their condolences and for aiding my Aunt over the years,” Gomez’s nephew wrote. “I know she was a thorn in everyone’s side at times but the love for her from everyone really means a lot to our family.”

Gomez was a well-known panhandler in Westside Gunn’s hometown of Buffalo. She was killed in a car crash on Tuesday (May 23).

Westside Gunn mourned the death of Gomez on Wednesday (May 24). He called her his favorite “Buffalo Kid.”

Gomez was struck by a vehicle at the Buffalo Metro Rail station. Police said the vehicle was involved in a car chase.

A 22-year-old man named Marlon D. Servance Jr. allegedly caused the crash when he chased and shot at the vehicle. He was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment.