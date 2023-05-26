AllHipHop

Westside Gunn Donates $10,000 To ‘WWCD’ Cover Star Claire’s Funeral

Westside Gunn said he wanted to see Clara Gomez a.k.a. Claire buried in style after she was killed in a car crash.

Gomez’s nephew set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral. Westside Gunn donated $10,000 to the fundraiser.

“BURY MY BABY IN STYLE,” he wrote on Twitter. “#RIPCLAIRE the LEGEND.”

Gomez’s family wanted $12,000 for her funeral. Westside Gunn’s donation helped them raise $13,896 as of Thursday night (May 25).

“I want to thank everyone for their condolences and for aiding my Aunt over the years,” Gomez’s nephew wrote. “I know she was a thorn in everyone’s side at times but the love for her from everyone really means a lot to our family.”

Gomez was a well-known panhandler in Westside Gunn’s hometown of Buffalo. She was killed in a car crash on Tuesday (May 23).

Westside Gunn mourned the death of Gomez on Wednesday (May 24). He called her his favorite “Buffalo Kid.”

Gomez was struck by a vehicle at the Buffalo Metro Rail station. Police said the vehicle was involved in a car chase.

A 22-year-old man named Marlon D. Servance Jr. allegedly caused the crash when he chased and shot at the vehicle. He was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment.