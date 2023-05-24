Westside Gunn Reveals Death Of Claire From Griselda’s ‘WWCD’ Album Cover

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Westside Gunn mourned the loss of a Buffalo panhandler known as Claire, who died in a fatal car crash on Tuesday (May 23).

Claire, whose real name was Clara Gomez, became known outside of Buffalo after she was featured on the cover of Griselda’s WWCD album. Westside Gunn informed his Twitter followers about her death on Wednesday (May 24).

“My fav Buffalo Kid,” Westside Gunn wrote. “You’ll be Loved Forever #IMMORTAL #RIPCLAIRE.”

Westside Gunn’s post included a few photos of Claire. One showed the 58-year-old woman posing in his Buffalo Kids gear.

According to multiple reports, Claire was killed when an SUV hit her at the Buffalo Metro Rail station. Police said two women in the vehicle were chased by a man who was shooting at them from another vehicle.

Westside Gunn didn’t comment on the circumstances of Claire’s death. Authorities apprehended a 22-year-old man named Marlon D. Servance Jr. for his alleged role in the deadly car crash.

Servance was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment. He was held without bail.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Servance could face more charges. Servance is scheduled to appear in court on Friday (May 26).