Westside Gunn Talks About The Future Of Griselda

Westside Gunn discussed the expansion of Griselda Records, which has added artists such as Boldy James, Armani Caesar and Rome Streetz.

AllHipHop caught up with Westside Gunn to reflect on the evolution of Griselda Records.

Westside Gunn noted the familial ties of Griselda’s core members before explaining how things have changed. For those unaware, Conway The Machine is his brother and Benny The Butcher is his cousin.

“The original is my blood family,” he said. “That’s really blood. We grew up our whole life together. So, when we started rapping, we started rapping together. So, that’s the difference of me growing with people. We do what we do.”

Westside Gunn then discussed the expansion of the Griselda team. He mentioned how the dynamics shifted with the signings of Boldy James, Armani Caesar and Rome Streetz, among others.

“Now, it’s like I’m starting with a whole new team that already had they s### going,” he told AllHipHop. “But it’s just I’m bringing my art to it, and we just combining forces. We about to kill ‘em. The s### we already done made is legendary. I can’t wait for everybody to hear it.”

Westside Gunn has still found time to make music while bolstering the Griselda Records roster. The Buffalo native is planning to drop a project titled Michelle Records, but he hasn’t announced a release date for it.

Check out his conversation with AllHipHop below.