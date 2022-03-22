Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine will reconnect for a Griselda tour after they perform at the 2022 Coachella Festival.

The Griselda crew is hitting the road for their first tour together since 2020.

Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine announced a run of 10 shows on Monday (March 21). The Griselda group will begin their tour in Chicago in May.

The trio will stop in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, New York, Los Angeles and more. Westside Gunn, Benny and Conway will be joined by Doe Boy.

Prior to the tour, Griselda will perform at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. They will be featured on a lineup that includes Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, 21 Savage and Run The Jewels, among others.

Griselda’s upcoming tour follows two major releases by Benny and Conway. In February, Conway dropped his long-awaited God Don’t Make Mistakes album. The next month, Benny unleashed his Tana Talk 4 LP.

Check out all of the Griselda tour dates below.

5/10/2022 — Chicago, IL — Radius

5/14/2022 — Rochester, NY — Armory

5/15/2022 — Boston, MA — Roadrunner

5/18/2022 — New York, NY — T5

5/19/2022 — Washington, DC — Echo Stage

5/21/2022 — -Atlanta, GA — Coca Cola Roxy

5/26/2022 — -Dallas, TX — The Factory

5/29/2022 — Denver, CO — Mission Ballroom

6/2/2022 — San Francisco, CA — Warfield

6/3/2022 — Los Angeles, CA — Shrine Expo Hall