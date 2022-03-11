Benny The Butcher Delivers “Tana Talk 4” Ft. J. Cole, Diddy, Westside Gunn, & More

Benny The Butcher has returned with Tana Talk 4 more than three years since the last in the series in 2018.

The Butcher is coming 🔪 Check out the tracklist for @BennyBsf's Tana Talk 4 dropping tonight! pic.twitter.com/q995e8FYat — RapCaviar (@RapCaviar) March 10, 2022

The highly-anticipated project features 12 songs with guest appearances from Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Boldy James, Stove God Cooks, and 38 Spesh. J. Cole features on the previously released “Johnny P’s Caddy,” and Diddy makes a fitting addition on ”10 More Commandments.” He also dropped a video for the song, watch it below.

Benny The Butcher – 10 More Commandments (feat. Diddy)

As part of his rollout, Benny The Butcher sat down with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1. He discussed “10 More Commandments” (feat. Diddy) based on Notorious B.I.G.’s “10 Crack Commandments,” which Benny says he would never touch. Instead, he covered 11-20 “the things he [Biggie] couldn’t cover,” like social media posting, which didn’t exist before his death.

Benny says he got Diddy “speaking his peace on the record,” because he wanted the song to be authentic. He also sought out the blessing of DJ Premiere, who produced the original Biggie track. In addition to giving his stamp of approval, Preemo makes an appearance in the video. “If I wouldn’t have got their blessing on it, you wouldn’t have heard this record,” Benny confirmed. “None of you rappers try to recreate no Biggie stuff, leave it up to the real guys,” he added.

I took over the homie @oldmanebro show on @applemusic we talked bout a lot we goin up at 3 pm est Today !!! Listen live at https://t.co/eUFJhlPp3z pic.twitter.com/P4fqC6Sxim — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) March 10, 2022

Elsewhere during the conversation, Benny The Butcher touched on Conway The Machine’s recent revelation that he is no longer signed to Griselda Records. However, Benny says, “We’re going to always be crew. I don’t think Conway is still signed to Griselda, but that’s ‘signed’ to Griselda. He’s going to always be Griselda,” he explained.

Benny also clarified who exactly owns Griselda. “West is the sole owner of that,” Benny said of Westside Gunn. “I think that’s one of the big misconceptions is that they own it together. But that’s West’s baby. Like Conway tell you if West own a building, he did the construction type of thing.”

Listen to Benny The Butcher Tana Talk 4 below.