Westside Gunn Says Upcoming Album Will Be His Last: “It’s No More Pressure” 

Westside Gunn said his upcoming project “And Then You Pray For Me” will be his final album, although he’s not hanging up the mic completely.

Westside Gunn says his album era is over, and he’s going out with a bang on his upcoming album, set to be his last LP.

The Griselda rapper intends to focus his efforts on his projects outside of the studio, and although he still plans on dropping hits, Westside Gunn said his fifth studio album will be his final one.

“[This is] going to be the last album where I take the time to say ‘this is an album,'” he explained during a Rolling Stone interview. “When I was doing the Hitler Wears Hermes series, I was doing all them projects like mixtapes. I was recording the whole s### in two, three days. I’m not saying I won’t come with a five-song EP with Madlib or I won’t do a seven-song EP with Alchemist or I won’t rap. I’ll do all of that, but making a studio album, I’m done with all that.”

According to Gunn, his upcoming album And Then You Pray For Me “was pressure to me.” However, that pressure has now been relieved. He also revealed he’s “testing the waters on a few different things,” on the album. “It’s not like I’m going out of the box with it or I’m not being me,” Westside Gunn shared. “I’m still me, it’s just kind of a different sound.”

Westside Gunn Declares Upcoming Album Will Be “Album of the Year”

He continued: “I got so much other things I got going on now in my life that’s different. And I have new artists that I also want to break that are super dope. And I know they need my attention because [they] the ones that need the development.”

Westside Gunn declared And Then You Pray For Me a “MASTERPIECE,” in a recent Instagram post.

He also claimed it’s “album of the year,” and believes he can better every other 2023 project with “just the first 10” tracks. The feature-stacked 21-track album includes appearances from RZA, Rick Ross, Jeezy, Conway The Machine, Ty Dolla $ign, Denzel Curry, Stove God Cooks, Rome Streetz, Giggs and more. Set to arrive on Friday (October 13)

Ahead of the release of his final album this Friday (October 13), Westside Gunn is giving his fans a look behind the scenes at his creative process with a series of mini movies. Check out episode 3 below.