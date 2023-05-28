Westside Gunn Teases “Hitler Wears Hermes 11” Album Cover Littered With Swastikas

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Westside Gunn vowed Hitler Wears Hermes 10 was his final installment in the series. But judging by a new Twitter post, he might’ve changed his mind. On Saturday (May 27), the Griselda rapper shared a photo of several bricks of cocaine with the s####### logo emblazoned on each one. The photo came with a parental advisory sticker in the bottom right corner, but he didn’t write anything in the caption.

Westside Gunn released the tenth installment of the Hitler Wears Hermes series last October. Speaking to High Times in February, Gunn seemed resolute in his decision to end the series. He explained, “A lot of people in this game, they come and go. For me to be able to say I did it 10 times is legendary in itself. That’s just [to] let you know that I’ve been putting in work for a decade, and a lot people can’t say that.

“Even after a decade, I’m just now starting to get certain looks after 10 years of working. That just lets you know you just gotta work hard, stay consistent and don’t give up ‘cause there’s always another level. I carved my own lane, so I’m already happy. I don’t care if I don’t get no bigger than what I am now, for what I’ve done in these 10 years, I done carved my own lane, I did it my own way and I’m super happy.”

Westside Gunn also talked about another project he was cooking up entitled Michelle, named after his Aunt Chelle who died in November 2021.

“I’m doing a lot of things to keep her name alive,” he said. “Right now, I’m staying working, staying ahead. She was my biggest fan. She wanted me to turn up, so I’m going to keep turning up.”