Westside Gunn Walks Back Retirement Claims: “Ready To Get Back On My WSG S###”

Westside Gunn claimed “And Then You Pray For Me” was his last studio album, but he’s got another one on the way.

Westside Gunn has been busy in the studio despite saying he was done making studio albums a year ago. The Griselda Records founder disclosed progress on his new album Flygod Is An Awesome God 3 and revealed the creation of a second project on Sunday (August 18).

“STILL PRAYING!!!!!!!!!” he wrote on Instagram. “I came here to mix and master my album FLYGOD IS AN AWESOME GOD 3 and was waiting for my files, so I had played some beats and caught a vibe told him load it and made a joint, then made another joint and then made another joint and now 24hrs later i made a new project. I told y’all I was thinking about dropping a project even before the album, I been doing so much wrestling and Fashion im ready to get back on my WSG S###!!!!!!”

Westside Gunn teased retirement a few times in recent years. He previously claimed 2023’s And Then You Pray For Me would be his last studio album but left the door open for smaller-scale projects.

“[This is] going to be the last album where I take the time to say ‘this is an album,’” he told Rolling Stone. “When I was doing the Hitler Wears Hermes series, I was doing all them projects like mixtapes. I was recording the whole s### in two, three days. I’m not saying I won’t come with a five-song EP with Madlib or I won’t do a seven-song EP with Alchemist or I won’t rap. I’ll do all of that, but making a studio album, I’m done with all that. It’s back to dumping until I don’t want to dump no more.”

Westside Gunn released the first entry in his Flygod Is An Awesome God series in 2019. He dropped the sequel in 2020. No release date has been announced for the third album.