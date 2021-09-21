What Are Drake, Fat Joe & DJ Khaled Up To?

Fat Joe recently called Ja Rule “Drake before Drake” following their “Verzuz” battle leading to a debate among fans.

Drake, Fat Joe, and DJ Khaled linked up together on Monday night (September 20) for a dinner feast fit for a king, or three!

In footage that is being widely circulated on social media, the three hitmakers can be seen sitting down at a banquet hall-sized table covered with food.

Standing at the head of the table addressing his chef, Khaled asks “Melissa what do we have for dinner tonight?” Amid laughter from the guests, Chef Melissa goes on to list off a menu of food from around the world including lobster, king crab, curry goat, homemade beef patties, calamari, mascarpone roasted cherries, a leg of lamb, and various other delicious sounding dishes!

Fat Joe, looking and sounding a little tipsy interrupts Chef Melissa’s description of her charred Chinese long beans as the table once again descends into laughter.

Among the images being shared from the get-together is one of Khaled showing something on his phone to Drake and Fat Joe. Whatever it is, the three are staring intently.

Fat Joe recently sparked a debate following his comments likening his “Verzuz” opponent, Ja Rule to Canadian rapper, Drake.

“No disrespect to your Hip Hop roots, you’re a pop star,” Joe told Ja Rule. “I always tell everybody you was the Drake before Drake. You had hit after hit after hit after hit.”

The success of Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” album has led to comparisons with The King of Pop himself, the late, great Michael Jackson. Billboard sparked the debate by posting a Tweet on Saturday (September 18) asking, “Is Drake in 2021 now as big as Michael Jackson or The Beatles at their peaks?”