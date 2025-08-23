What Chadwick Boseman Kept Hidden Will Be Revealed In New Film

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A new documentary will explore Chadwick Boseman’s powerful life story and private health with insight from his family.

Chadwick Boseman will be the focus of a forthcoming documentary from Words + Pictures, the studio behind Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, aiming to honor the late actor’s extraordinary life and private health battle.

The project will serve as the first full-length film dedicated solely to Boseman’s journey since he died in 2020.

The documentary, still untitled, will chronicle Boseman’s rise from stage actor to global icon.

It will revisit his defining roles in 42, Get on Up, Marshall and Black Panther, while also addressing the personal strength he showed during his fight with colon cancer.

Production is being led by Words + Pictures, a studio known for intimate and emotionally resonant storytelling.

The company’s previous work on the Reeve documentary earned praise for its deep access and emotional weight and this new project is expected to follow a similar path.

Boseman’s family is actively involved in the film’s development, offering personal insight and ensuring the story reflects his values and experiences.

That collaboration is expected to give the documentary a more personal tone, particularly when exploring his decision to keep his diagnosis private.

Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 at age 39. He continued to work through surgeries and chemotherapy while filming major projects, including Black Panther.

He married longtime partner Taylor Simone Ledward in a private ceremony shortly before his death and she remained by his side throughout his illness.

Boseman died on August 28, 2020, at age 43.