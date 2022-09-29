‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Reboot Enlists DJ Drama For Soundtrack

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jack Harlow stars in the ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ reboot, which will feature a soundtrack curated by DJ Drama.

DJ Drama will produce the soundtrack for the upcoming White Men Can’t Jump reboot.

Kenya Barris revealed DJ Drama’s involvement in an interview with Collider. Barris, who wrote and produced the reboot, said music will play an important role in the White Men Can’t Jump remake.

“DJ Drama’s doing our soundtrack for it,” Barris told Collider. “And we think that that’s going to be in the same way that we’re doing Above the Rim too, but the same way we want to really bring that back. I think music is emotion, and we want to bring back big music to movies and make you feel like that’s just as part of much of the movie as the movie itself.”

The new White Men Can’t Jump features the acting debut of Jack Harlow, who’s signed to DJ Drama’s label. Harlow stars alongside Sinqua Walls, who’s known for his roles in Friday Night Lights and Power.

Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes starred in the original White Men Can’t Jump, which was released in 1992. Ron Shelton wrote and directed the first film.

Calmatic directed the reboot with NBA veteran Blake Griffin serving as one of the executive producers. No release date has been announced for the remake.