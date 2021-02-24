“Whoopty” Rapper CJ Gets Questioned On How He Responds To Online Hate

(AllHipHop News)
Earlier this year, Staten Island-raised rapper Christopher “CJ” Soriano Jr saw his name etched into the Top 10 of the Hot 100 for the first time. His breakout single “Whoopty” has already spent 15 weeks on the Billboard chart, peaking at #10.
It is rare that success in the music industry happens without some type of controversy associated with the artist. CJ is not the exception. The newcomer faced accusations of being an “industry plant” because he is reportedly related to James Cruz who is a longtime music business insider.
CJ was also hit with accusations that he was pretending to be aligned with the Bloods without actually being initiated into a set. There was also talk that real Bloods members were upset that CJ was trying to establish his entertainment brand off of false connections to the street gang that was founded in Los Angeles.
Certain sectors of the internet ran with both of those rumors which led to some people blasting CJ on social media for being fake. Apple Music’s Ebro Darden recently spoke to the New Yorker about the release of his Loyalty over Royalty EP. The conversation also included CJ being asked about dealing with online negativity.
“There’s no response. I don’t pay that no mind,” said CJ. “Everybody got an opinion, you can’t satisfy everybody. I’m gonna keep doing what I do, and elevating, and perfecting my craft. I don’t really pay no mind to what the internet’s saying. I’m good on this side.”
Loyalty over Royalty landed on DSPs on February 19. The 8-track project features French Montana, and the Warner Records release hosts “Whoopty” on the tracklist. That body of work is short on guest appearances, but CJ told Darden he plans to collaborate with Brooklyn’s J.I the Prince of N.Y. soon. He also wants to work with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Lil Tjay, Cardi B, and 50 Cent.