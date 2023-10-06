Berner Reveals Why Dr. Dre Passed On Making “The Chronic” Weed Strain 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Berner recalled Dr. Dre declined to make “The Chronic” weed strain, despite it being “the best-looking weed we’ve ever produced.”

Dr. Dre passed on the opportunity to make weed-loving Hip-Hop head’s dreams come true after turning down the chance to make a strain of cannabis called “The Chronic,” according to Berner.

The rapper/weed entrepreneur revealed he pitched “The Chronic” weed to the legendary producer several years ago. Berner deemed the strain “by far the best-looking weed we’ve ever produced.” However, Dr. Dre declined the offer, opting to wait until weed is federally legal before entering the cannabis industry.

“Dre sat down with me and I showed him a jar of what we wanted to call ‘The Chronic,’” Berner explained during a recent appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast.

The Cookies co-founder claimed the “The Chronic” was so “beautiful” it looked unreal. “It was incredible,” he said before adding, “it was orange, purple, funky, stanky. It looked like it was out of a f###### movie, how good this weed looked.”

Nonetheless, Dr. Dre was unmoved. “I showed him ‘The Chronic’ and he was just like, ‘yeah, I f### with it,’” Berner added. “We’ll think about it, but like I don’t know if I really want to put myself in the industry.’”

Berner continued, “He told me, ‘I got money money and I don’t really want to play with that until, y’know, maybe it’s federally legal.’”

Ultimately, Berner revealed Dr. Dre turned him down stating, “I just don’t want to risk it.” Check out the clip below and watch the podcast at the end of the page.

Berner Overtakes Dr. Dre in The Hip-Hop Billionare Rankings

While Dre expressed concerns about messing up his money by entering the legal cannabis trade, a few years later, Berner would overtake Dr. Dre while making his first entry into the exclusive rap billionaire club.

According to ZogBlog, a publication by former Forbes journalist Zack O’Malley Greenburg, in 2020, Berner ranked at No. 4 among Hip-Hop billionaires with a net worth of $410 million. Dr. Dre placed at No. 5 with $400 million.