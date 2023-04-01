Wife Of One Of 6ix9ine’s Attackers Sets Up GoFundMe

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

In one day, supporters only donated $10 for the legal fees for the three men.

The wife of one of the men who attacked Tekashi 6ix9ine while he was in a public gym sauna has started a crowdfunding campaign to help raise money for his legal fees. The money will not only be used for her husband but for the other men that jumped the artist.

Jaime Medina created the GoFundMe account on Friday, March 31.

In 21 hours, the campaign only raised $10 out of its original $100,000 goal.

She wrote, “The go fund me is for everybody involved.”

“My husband is Rafeal Medina,” the woman wrote. “I can’t talk much about the situation because it’s still on going, but my husband stood up for what he believes in— which unfortunately, ended in an altercation. It didn’t have anything to do with clout, my husband doesn’t even have social media.”

According to the wife, the internet made up “false assumptions,” regarding why her husband and the other men jumped the rapper.

“Rafeal is a hard-working, loving father and husband, who made a mistake; There are no excuses, but we are hoping that during this time, we can come together, support and donated to the GoFundMe for the entire cause and for the attorney fees,” she said.

Jamie Medina also asked people to “refrain from the negativity” because “there’s enough of that already.”

She ended the paragraph by thanking people for “all of the support.” The wife also listed her CashApp for people who wanted to give their donations to her directly.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Rafeal Medina is one of three men suspected of attacking 6ix9ine. On Thursday evening, Medina, joined by Octavious Medina and Anthony Maldonado, was booked into a county jail for assault.