Grime Rapper Wiley Charged With Beating Up Friend During Burglary

UK rap legend Wiley is back in the headlines, and once again it’s for all the wrong reasons!

Grime legend Wiley is in a world of trouble after he was accused of burglary and assault in the UK.

The controversial rapper is accused of beating up a former friend by the name of Ali Jacko, who owns a recording studio in the city.

According to reports, Wiley barged into Jacko’s home in East London and during some sort of dispute, the 42-year-old rapper let loose a barrage of punches and kicks.

Ali Jaco is no punk either.

He is a former five-time kickboxing champion turned filmmaker, musician, songwriter, and promoter.

Thankfully, Ali Jacko sustained minor injuries during Wiley’s rampage, which resulted in the rapper being charged by The Met Police.

According to the police, Wiley, born Richard Kylea Cowie Jr, has been charged with assault by beating and burglary dwelling – with intent to cause damage.

The assault is the latest controversy for Wiley.

In August of 2020, Wiley was banished from most major social media platforms, due to a series of anti-semitic rants which targeted chart-topping rapper and “Certified Lover Boy,” Drake.

“The system was configured perfectly for someone like Drake,” Wiley tweeted about Drake because his mother, Sandra “Sandi” Graham is Jewish.

“@Drake is everything I’m talking about… Get that anti-Semitic b####### out of here and take @drake with you on God,” Wiley fumed.

Additionally, Wiley said Jews “make me sick,” claimed Jewish people control too many businesses, and compared them to the Ku Klux Klan.

He also declared that Israel should not be a Jewish state.

The backlash against the rapper was swift. In addition to being banned from social media, his longtime manager dropped him as a client.

Wiley eventually apologized, but his backtracking did little to quell the controversy he unleashed.

“My comments should not have been directed to all Jews or Jewish people,” Wiley said. “I want to apologize for generalizing, and I want to apologize for comments that were looked at as anti semitic.”