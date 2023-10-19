Will Smith Says He Will Support “Best Friend” Jada Pinkett Smith For The Rest Of His Life

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The entire family showed up in Baltimore to back the ‘Worthy’ author.

A lot of the media and online attention surrounding Jada Pinkett Smith’s press run for her new book centered around debates on how she treats her husband. Will Smith has now publicly embraced his wife despite the vitriol directed her way in recent days.

The Brown Lecture series welcomed Jada Pinkett Smith to Baltimore’s Enoch Pratt Free Library on October 18. The veteran actress returned to her hometown with the rest of her immediate family.

Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith as well as Trey Smith, Will’s son with his ex-wife, joined Jada on stage for the event. In addition, the patriarch of the household addressed that Maryland audience.

“Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life,” declared Will Smith to cheers and applause from the crowd.

The celebrity couple’s marriage has generated gossip headlines for decades. After R&B singer August Alsina revealed his past sexual relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith in 2020, the scandal thrust the Smiths’ personal issues into the public space.

On the infamous “Jada Brings Herself to the Table” episode of Red Table Talk, Will and Jada confirmed they separated at the time of the “entanglement” with Alsina. The ongoing Worthy book tour also shed light on the self-described “life partners” deciding to amicably split in 2016 but remain married.