Will Smith, Beyoncé & More Earn 2022 Golden Globe Award Nominations

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s 79th Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 9, 2022. Hip Hop icon Snoop Dogg and HFPA president Helen Hoehne announced the nominees on Monday.

Fellow rap legend Will Smith (fka The Fresh Prince) picked up a nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard. The biopic is also up for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Will Smith is competing in the Best Actor category against Mahershala Ali for Swan Song, Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos, Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, and Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth.

The Best Original Song – Motion Picture nominations include “Be Alive” from King Richard. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter performed the tune. She and Dixson are also credited as songwriters.

“Dos Orugitas” by Lin-Manuel Miranda from Encanto, “Down to Joy” by Van Morrison from Belfast, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King from Respect, and “No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell from No Time to Die are also nominated for Best Original Song.

Both Stars Go Into The Ceremony As Multi-Time Past Nominees

Previously, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter earned Golden Globe nods for Best Original Song in 2006, 2008, and 2020. The world-renowned entertainer was also nominated for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical in 2006 for Dreamgirls.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has nominated Will Smith for a Golden Globe Award six times over his illustrious career. He collected his first two nominations for Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series.

Smith’s starring role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air garnered him Best Television Actor looks in 1993 and 1994. All four of his Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama nominations were for playing real-life individuals – Ali in 2002, The Pursuit of Happyness in 2007, Concussion in 2016, and King Richard in 2022.

Black-ish, Insecure & Pose Score Acting Nominations

Other notable 2022 Golden Globe Award nominees include Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) for Best TV Actor -Musical or Comedy, Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) for Best TV Actress -Musical or Comedy, Issa Rae (Insecure) for Best TV Actress -Musical or Comedy, Billy Porter (Pose) for Best TV Actor- Drama, and Mj Rodriguez (Pose) for Best TV Actress – Drama.

In addition, Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) is up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) is up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) was also nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.

To see the full list of nominees for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s 79th Golden Globe Awards visit goldenglobes.com.