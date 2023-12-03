Will Smith & Jada Pinkett “Staying Together Forever” After 2016 Separation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are committed to making their marriage work even after the 2016 separation. Find out more!

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed she and Will Smith are “staying together forever” despite their 2016 separation.

During the publicity tour for her memoir “Worthy” in October, she revealed that she had been separated from Will Smith since 2016.

However, during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Tuesday, Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed that she and Will are in their marriage for the long haul.

“We’re staying together forever. I tried. We tried,” she told Drew, seemingly alluding to their attempts at splitting up.

The 52-year-old, who married Will in 1997, previously explained that the 2022 Oscars, where the actor slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke at her expense, marked a turning point in their marriage.

“Being there with him that night, what I did know, was that I might not have walked in there as his wife, but I left that night as his wife,” she said in an interview with CBS Mornings. “And as I sit here today, I am going to be by his side, always.”

During her conversation with Drew, Jada Pinkett Smith discussed accepting that no human being is perfect all the time.

“When you really learn how to accept yourself fully, you really learn how to accept your partner fully as well and that’s been a journey all in itself,” she shared. “And you learn how to accept everyone else, even when you’re dealing with their shadow. You just learn how to embrace the light of people as well as the shadows. I love Will as who he is.”

Will and Jada share two children: Jaden, 25, and Willow, 23.