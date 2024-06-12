Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Name Their GOAT Rappers

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Find out which MCs get a shout-out from the longtime co-stars.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence continue to promote their Bad Boys: Ride or Die movie. The actor/rapper and actor/comedian also discussed Hip-Hop culture during a recent media appearance.

The latest episode of GOAT Talk features Will Smith and Martin Lawrence discussing various topics. At one point, the conversation included both Hollywood legends sharing their greatest MC of all time.

“I think that in terms of changing the game, Rakim,” Will Smith answered. He added, “For me the combination of Melle Mel and Grandmaster Caz in terms of me developing my love for Hip-Hop.”

Martin Lawrence stated, “I would have to say Snoop Dogg for me because Snoop’s always come through for me. He’s done my show and has always been excellent. And he’s a good friend of mine.”

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die grossed over $56 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. The Adil & Bilall-directed action comedy crossed the $100 million mark at the global box office.

Before acting in films like Bad Boys, Will Smith rose to prominence as a Hip-Hop recording artist known as The Fresh Prince. His music career includes songs such as “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” “Summertime” and “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It.”

Will Smith also contributed to the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Soundtrack. The Philadelphia native collaborated with dancehall singer Sean Paul for the “Light Em Up” record.

In addition, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Soundtrack features appearances by Black Eyed Peas, Becky G, El Alfa, Bia, J.I.D, Flo Milli, Shenseea, 21 Lil Harold and more.