Will Smith teams up with Big Sean in a Matrix-inspired teaser after sparking speculation about a possible role in the franchise.

Will Smith caused a stir online over his recent cryptic Matrix teaser, but he’s clearing up the mystery with the help of Big Sean.

Earlier this month, Smith sparked a frenzy with his post, with many fans believing he would finally feature in the franchise after rejecting the role of Neo back in 1997 and choosing to star in Wild Wild West instead of The Matrix.

However, Will Smith is clearing up the rumors, teasing an upcoming single with Big Sean called “Beautiful Scars,” seemingly inspired by The Matrix.

Will Smith & Big Sean Play Neo & Morpheus

After sharing the cover art, the rapper and actor teased a trailer inspired by the movie series by the Wachowskis.

Smith and Big Sean reimagine one of the film’s most iconic moments, where Morpheus presents Neo with the choice between the blue and the red pill.

Big Sean takes on the role of Morpheus, originally portrayed by Laurence Fishburne in the first three films of the hit series, while Will Smith plays Keanu Reeves’ character Neo.

“Look, you’ve made some awesome career choices your whole life,” Sean tells Smith, before alluding to him rejecting the Matrix role and then joking about the Oscars controversy. “There’s only one you truly regret. Well… maybe two. But we’re not gonna focus on that one.”

Smith replies, “That’s messed up,” but Big Sean has already moved on.

“So, I’m gonna give you a choice,” he adds. “Blue pill, everything remains the same, and you get to move on with your life. Red pill, you get to go back and star in that movie that got away. The choice is yours.”

Smith goes back and forth weighing out the options before grabbing both pills and knocking them back.

“Wasn’t even an option,” a stunned Sean replies.

“Beautiful Scars” is set to arrive on Thursday, January 30.