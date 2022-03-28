Will Smith could end up losing his Oscar for “King Richard” after he decided to slap the crap out of Chris Rock during the Oscars! Read more!

Officials have “condemned” Will Smith for his actions during the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night.

During the ceremony, the “King Richard” actor sensationally walked up on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock around the face after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss.

In light of the shocking moment, a representative for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) issued a statement revealing that they would be conducting a formal review of the incident.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” they commented. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law.”

Following the show, an AMPAS rep simply tweeted, “The Academy does not condone violence of any form.”

Will apologized for his actions during his Best Actor acceptance speech. Chris has not filed a police report.

Will apologized to everyone but Chris Rock during his acceptance speech for winning the Best Actor Award for his performance in the movie “King Richard.”

According to journalist Timothy Burke, Chris Rock did even write the joke. It was penned by the Oscars writing staff .