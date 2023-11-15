Will Smith Rep Slams “Unequivocally False” Allegation He Had Sex with Duane Martin 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will Smith’s team is speaking out to deny the allegations that the actor was once caught having sex with Duane Martin.

Brother Bilaal, who claims to be the actor’s former assistant and friend, is promoting a book called Will Smith Demonic Circle. Bilaal had the internet in a frenzy after gossip blogger Tasha K. posted a snippet of their upcoming interview. According to Bilaal, he caught Will Smith and Duane Martin having sex while he was working for the Men In Black actor.

However, sources close to Will Smith have slammed the allegations and say legal action could result.

TMZ spoke to a representative from the Will Smith camp who denied Bilaal’s claims. The rep told the outlet, “This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false.”

A source also told the outlet that Smith is considering taking legal action over Bilaal’s allegations.

During his Tasha K. interview, Brother Bilaal vividly recounted a time he walked in on Smith having “a### sex” with Martin.

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having a### sex with Will,” he claimed. “There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.” Check out the clip below.