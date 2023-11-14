Will Smith May Have A Real Nightmare On His Hands Soon

Will Smith may have to reach out to Ray Donovan to handle the drama headed his way. Read what down the pipeline.

You guys are not gonna believe this one. Recently, Jada Pinkett-Smith has written the best-selling book, Worthy, that was presumably a memoir about her life with Will Smith. I don’t know if it was that or if it wasn’t that, but it has dominated headlines. For the record, I believe it was just about her life and she did a lot of interviews that got people excited as it related to her husband. But it was her story.

Anyway, it appears that that book will be the least of Will Smith’s problems. Actually, that was not even a problem because he was in on the gag. He is not in on the gag now. There’s reportedly a tell-all book coming out about Will Smith from a trusted friend. Actually, I have to say former friend. And that former friend is now probably Will Smith’s worst enemy.

According to my sources, this person is about to tell everything. Now, how true is it? That is another topic. I can promise you there are a number of notables that will appear in this book and it will be damning. I won’t say those names, but August Alsina is one of them, and since that was public, I can mention his name.

Some of Will Smith’s most trusted buddies are going to be in this book, according to my source. I don’t know if it will ever see the light of day, because I am convinced Will Smith has ways to make things like this disappear at the same time, I don’t know if this is about money. This is definitely personal.

I will not say who or what because it is eminent. But, I will say this the website was up about a month ago and now it is not up. So, it is possible that the website has already been taken down or that Will Smith has taken some form of legal action against the individual authoring this book. Nevertheless, I think this is the worst thing that could possibly happen to him at this point. He just started a podcast and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s book is a hit. He needs a break like Nell Carter.

Will Smith is definitely one of our cherished Hollywood heroes and he’s also a Hip-Hop icon. As we celebrate 50 years, he just happens to be one of those people we need to protect. He’s being featured in the next celebration by the Recording Academy. That airs on December 10 and I will be right there by my TV watching him do his hits from back in the day.

(For the record, we declined an interview with the author when it was presented.)