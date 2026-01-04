Will Smith Sexual Assault Accuser Speaks: ‘A Lot Of Other People Out There’

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Electric violinist Brian King Joseph said their were other potential victims of rapper/actor Will Smith: “I see you.”

Electric violinist Brian King Joseph dropped a message just days before he filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Will Smith on New Year’s Eve.

Joseph worked on Smith’s 2025 “Based on a True Story” tour as an electric violinist. But what started as a dream gig turned into something completely different, according to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The lawsuit claims Joseph discovered someone had entered his Las Vegas hotel room in March 2025.

He found a handwritten note reading “Brian, I’ll be back…just us” with a heart, signed “Stone F.” The room also allegedly contained wipes, a beer bottle, HIV medication with someone else’s name, and hospital discharge papers.

Joseph says he reported the incident to hotel management, but got fired instead of getting help. The lawsuit accuses Smith of “deliberately grooming and priming” Joseph for “further sexual exploitation.”

The 35-year-old musician, whom you might remember from America’s Got Talent, posted an Instagram video on Christmas Day that makes much more sense now that details of his lawsuit have gone viral.

“Earlier this year I was hired to be a performer on a major major tour with somebody who was huge in the industry. So I was excited, you know, proud of myself for getting the opportunity. Unfortunately, some things happened,” he said.

Joseph couldn’t get into specifics because of the legal case, but his message was clear.

“I know that there’s a lot of other people out there who have been afraid to speak out, and I understand, and if that’s you, I see you,” Joseph said in the video.

Joseph, who finished third on America’s Got Talent Season 13, has built a career as “The King of Violin.” He’s been playing since age four and performing professionally for years. Landing the Smith tour gig seemed like a major breakthrough. But his Instagram message shows this isn’t just about him.

“Getting fired or getting blamed or shamed or threatened or anything like that simply for reporting sexual misconduct or safety threats at work is not okay.”

Will Smith’s attorney, Allen B. Grodsky, fired back, calling the allegations “false, baseless and reckless.” But Joseph isn’t backing down. The lawsuit seeks damages for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, and wrongful termination.

Joseph claims the incident left him with PTSD and economic losses after losing the tour job.