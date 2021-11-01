Will Smith Will Reveal Why He Was Suicidal

Rap star/actor Will Smith explains how his public persona is a “construction” and why he considered suicide at one point!

Will Smith considered suicide at a low point in his life.

The movie star opens up about his mental health issues in his YouTube Originals fitness show “Best Shape of My Life” and reveals in a trailer he turned his life around after feeling in the “worst shape.”

“When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life physically, but mentally, I was somewhere else,” he says. “I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself.”

In the six-part docuseries, Will will attempt to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks and “get into the best shape of (his) life.”

He shot the show while working on his upcoming memoir.

In the trailer, he works out and teases he’ll be “exposing (his) life and so many things that people don’t know about (him),” while revealing “the only time in (his) life that (he) ever considered suicide.”

“Now I’m about to show the world how little I know about myself,” he says. “What you’ve come to understand as Will Smith – the alien-annihilating MC, bigger-than-life movie star – is largely a construction. A carefully crafted and honed character designed to protect myself. To hide myself from the world.”

“Best Shape of My Life” will debut on November 8th, the day before Smith’s memoir is released. The remaining four episodes will premiere daily on Will Smith’s official YouTube channel.