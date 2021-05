“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic.”

Will Smith shocked many of his Instagram followers when he uncovered his current dad body. The entertainment icon will allow his fans to witness his personal journey to better health on an upcoming YouTube series titled Best Shape of My Life.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better,” wrote Smith on Instagram. “No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!”

According to reports, the six-part unscripted series Best Shape of My Life is being produced by Westbrook Media, the studio arm of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc. The digital program is expected to feature special guests including athletes, scientists, and health experts.

Over the last several years, Smith has jumped headfirst into the online space. The actor/rapper teamed with Snap Originals for the Will From Home show which premiered in April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Westbrook Media and Snap Originals also presented Jaden Smith’s The Solution Committee.

In addition, Will Smith is backing filmmaker Morgan Cooper’s dramatic remake of the popular 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air which originally starred Smith in the title role. NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service picked up the 2020s version for two seasons.

Smith is still appearing in feature films as well. 2020’s Bad Boys for Life, co-starring Martin Lawrence, made it into movie theaters before the world shut down because of coronavirus. The Adil & Bilall-directed motion picture grossed over $426 million at the global box office.

Furthermore, Will Smith will be the lead actor in the forthcoming “runaway slave thriller” titled Emancipation. Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) is directing the period piece set in Louisiana. Smith also channeled Richard Williams, the father/coach of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams, for the King Richard biopic.