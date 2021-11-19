Will Smith Talks Wanting To Do A ‘Verzuz’ Battle With LL Cool J

Who takes the W in that potential musical clash?

Could two of the most successful rappers-turned-actors face off at a Verzuz event? Will Smith (aka The Fresh Prince) talked about possibly challenging LL Cool J in a hits-for-hits battle.

SiriusXM’s Sway Calloway recently spoke to Will Smith as promotion for the King Richard biopic. The conversation also included Smith discussing a possible Verzuz matchup against LL Cool J.

“I was thinking about that. Me and L, we’re talking about doing one,” revealed Will Smith. The 53-year-old Grammy Award winner explained that he was unable to secure that Verzuz because he has been writing his new self-titled memoir.

While Will Smith does seem interested in having a friendly music clash with fellow 1980s/1990s-era hitmaker LL Cool J, he also admitted LL could take the W in that situation. Smith told Calloway, “L is going to body me.”

The most recent Verzuz event took place last night (November 18). Legendary R&B singers Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills entertained the audience inside The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

Verzuz also presented previous internet-breaking duels such as Teddy Riley vs Babyface, DMX vs Snoop Dogg, Brandy vs Monica, Jeezy vs Gucci Mane, Ashanti vs Keyshia Cole, Bow Wow vs Soulja Boy, and The Lox vs Dipset.

Will Smith plays Richard Williams, the father of iconic tennis players Venus Williams and Serena Williams, in the King Richard movie. The Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed motion picture premiered in theaters and HBO Max on November 19.