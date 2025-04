Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will Smith could be gearing up for another blockbuster movie after revealing Sony offered him a new “Men in Black” sequel.

Will Smith cracked open the lid on his possible return to the Men in Black universe during a podcast appearance where he revealed Sony had just pitched him a new sequel only hours before he went on air.

“Literally this morning, an hour before I came down here, they just threw the bag for another Men in Black,” Smith said on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. “I was like, ‘Ah, I’m supposed to be going on tour this summer!'”

The Oscar winner told Gillie Da Kid and Wallo he had previously sworn off sequels.

“I told myself I was done with sequels,” he explained, adding, “I was like, ‘I’ve made enough sequels. I got some new things I want to make.'”

Despite his initial reluctance, the timing of the offer and the size of the deal appear to have made him reconsider.

Smith hinted that if he accepts, filming wouldn’t begin until after his summer tour, which runs from June 25 through September 2.

Sony is reportedly eager to redeem itself after the underwhelming reception of 2019’s Men in Black: International, which did not feature Smith or his longtime co-star Tommy Lee Jones.

The studio is said to believe that Smith’s absence contributed to the film’s lackluster performance and is now looking to reunite the original duo for a fifth installment.

The Men in Black franchise has pulled in nearly $1.94 billion globally since its 1997 debut, making it one of Sony’s most valuable properties.

Will Smith has not confirmed whether he’ll officially sign on for Men in Black 5, but the offer is clearly on the table.

Meanwhile, Smith recently released his latest album, Based on a True Story. Released on March 28, it marks Smith’s first musical project in 20 years since Lost and Found (2005).