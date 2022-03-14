Will Smith Wins Best Actor For “King Richard” At 2022 Critics Choice & BAFTA Awards

Will Smith called the Williams family the definition of “the American dream” as he collected the award for his role in the sports drama.

Will Smith received back-to-back honors from both sides of the Atlantic on Sunday (Mar. 14) for his performance in King Richard.

The Hollywood star won best actor at both the 2022 Critics Choice Awards and the 2022 BAFTA Awards in London.

Will Smith produced King Richard and also stars in the movie as the father of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams, who were with him on Sunday.

“I am here tonight with Venus and Serena [Williams] and their sister Isha,” said Smith, in his acceptance speech. “And I really just want to say to all of you, thank you for entrusting me with your story. What you were able to do, and what your family was able to do, inspired everyone in this room, everyone in this country and everyone around the world.”

Will addressed the family directly. “You all define the American dream,” he said. “You represent the best of what we all hope this world and this country can be.”

Will also won the leading actor honor at the 2022 SAG Awards and is nominated for the Best Actor Academy Award.)

Will Smith Says Richard Williams Never “Dave A Damn About Tennis”

He opened up about the role during a recent interview with Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning (Mar. 13). King asked him about the public’s perception of the famous father. “For many people, it didn’t seem that Richard Williams knew what he was doing,” she said.

“He wasn’t doing what people thought he was doing! ” Will Smith replied. “He didn’t give a damn about tennis. He was trying to build his family, right?” Will added, “He was using tennis to cultivate his family, to cultivate values.”

While Will Smith “is at the top of his game” his motivation is building a lasting legacy.

“Life has gotten really, really simple for me right now, right?” he said. “I think I’m a better actor than I’ve ever been. And I think I’m going to, you know, these next ten years of my career, I think, will be the top of my acting performances.”

Will now intends to use his vast experience to benefit others. “But I also feel like I can help people,” he shared. “There’s a teacher inside of me that’s trying to get out. I’ve learned how to be happy here. And I’ve learned how to create love here. And I want to share.”