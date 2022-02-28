Will Smith Breaks Down In Tears After Winning SAG Award For ‘King Richard’

Last night, rapper-turned-actor Will Smith took home the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. SAG-AFTRA honored Smith for his turn as Richard Williams in the King Richard biopic.

Will Smith accepted his SAG Award trophy inside Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar on Sunday. He used his speech to thank his King Richard co-stars as well as the Williams family including tennis player Venus Williams.

Entertainment Tonight‘s Nischelle Turner caught up with Will Smith after his first SAG Award win. The 53-year-old Philadelphia native broke down in tears while discussing his emotional reaction to his victory on Sunday.

“It’s all of these Black women that I get to protect and shine a light on, across the generations [like] Venus and Serena,” said Will Smith. King Richard tells the story of the legendary Williams sisters and their father.

The Big Willie Style album creator added, “I just feel such a responsibility. It’s like me and all Black women… It’s a responsibility I always wanted to shoulder. I want to be that man.”

In addition, Will Smith was nominated for Best Actor at the 94th Academy Awards. King Richard also stars Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams, Demi Singleton as Serena Williams, and Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene “Brandy” Price.

Aunjanue Ellis earned an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actress. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s “Be Alive” from King Richard is up for Best Original Song. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominated King Richard for Best Picture as well.