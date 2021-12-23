Will Smith’s Ex-Wife Joins ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast

So much of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s personal life became public information over the last year. Between Jada’s Red Table Talk show and Will’s new memoir, the famous family shared many of their previously unknown secrets with the world.

Will more dirty laundry make headlines in the new year thanks to a long-running reality show? E! News confirmed Will Smith’s ex-wife, Whoop Ash skincare founder Sheree Zampino, officially joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the program’s 12th season.

Sheree Zampino is the mother of Will Smith’s oldest son, 29-year-old Willard “Trey” Smith III. According to reports, Zampino still has a cordial relationship with both Will and Jada.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will present Sheree Zampino as a “friend of” cast member for the upcoming season. Neuro Brands CEO Diana Jenkins is also joining the show as a full-time Housewife.

While Sheree Zampino’s inclusion on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills does not guarantee any of the Smiths will appear on the program, Bravo producers will surely want to tap into that connection in some way.

Will Smith and Sheree Zampino were married from 1992 to 1995. Following their divorce, Smith married Jada Pinkett in 1997. The Pinkett-Smiths have two kids – Jaden Smith and Willow Smith – who are also involved in the entertainment industry.

Jada Pinkett Smith actually invited Sheree Zampino on Red Table Talk to discuss motherhood. That 2018 episode of the Facebook Watch show focused on Jada and Sheree talking about their blended family situation.