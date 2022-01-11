Will Smith’s Fresh Prince Reboot “Bel-Air” Returns With Epic Full-Length Trailer

The trailer for an all-new Fresh Prince tale “Bel-Air” is here! The first episode, appropriately titled “Dream and Nightmares,” airs Feb. 13.

When Will Smith first saw the trailer for “Bel-Air,” created by emerging filmmaker Morgan Cooper, back in 2019, he was so taken with the project he knew he had to be involved.

Less than three years later and “Bel-Air,” the series is a reality, arriving at Peacock on February 13. A full-length trailer debuted on Monday, promising a darker, more dramatic take on the originally comedic show.

The series is produced by Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios, with Cooper serving as director, co-writer, and executive producer. The Hollywood superstar explained why he got on board with the project after Cooper’s original trailer went viral.

Will Smith Meets Morgan Cooper

“This is the first time I heard something [where] I was like ‘Yo, that’s an idea that is brilliant,’” he said during a conversation with Cooper back in 2019. He revealed how the trailer inspired him to see the show in a potentially different light. “As funny as the episodes are, there was a whole other layer that you couldn’t do. In a one-hour drama, you can do 8-episode arcs.”

The retelling of the Fresh Prince’s story sticks closely to the original. The remake explores why the character left his native Philadelphia. “The dramatic version of these ideas means that you can use existing storylines,” Smith continued. “It’s not going to seem like you’re redoing an episode because the storyline’s going to be brand new from the dramatic perspective.”

Furthermore, all of your favorites from the original series return in the reboot. Newcomer Jabari Banks tasked with filling the massive shoes left vacant by Will Smith.

The “Bel Air” cast also features Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks. Jimmy Akingbola plays Loyal butler Geoffery while Jordan L. Jones takes on the role of Will’s partner in crime, Jazz. Additionally, Philly native and battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain makes his acting debut playing the character whose altercation with the Fresh Prince sets off the chain of events leading him to Bel-Air.

Watch The Full Trailer for “Bel-Air” Below