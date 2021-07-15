Wiz Khalifa Sidelined With The Coronavirus

Dates on Wiz Khalifa tour, ironically called “Decent Exposure,” are being rescheduled, after the rap star revealed he has caught COVID-19!

Pittsburgh rap star Wiz Khalifa revealed he is sick and has come down the coronavirus and is currently in self-imposed isolation to make sure he does not spread the virus!

Wiz Khalifa went on Twitter and share with his over 36 million followers, “Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while”

Wiz Khalifa just kicked off his The Decent Exposure Tour on July 9th in Atlanta, Georgia that was supposed to skate clear through until the fall.

His social media shows that a couple of days ago he was on stage performing.

… but Vivid Seats, a popular ticketing site, says that his show with Snoop Dogg at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mount Pleasant, MI was rescheduled from July 15 to September 26.

No doubt, the cancelation is due to his sickness.

According to USA Today, the virus infections are on a rise in at least 48 out of 50 states. The rate of infection is reportedly striking over 1,000 new cases every hour.

Wiz is one in the number.

He also shared with his fans that he would not be quarantining idly.

He tweeted, “While im in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project.”