Wiz Khalifa Teams With Professional Fighters League For Song & Merch

Wiz Khalifa has leveled up his partnership with the Professional Fighters League.

After investing in the mixed martial arts organization earlier this year, Wiz Khalifa has dropped an exclusive song and capsule collection for the PFL. The Taylor Gang rapper and his longtime producer Sledgren created a single titled “Million Dollar Moment” for the upcoming 2021 PFL World Championship.

“I had a great time making this song with Sledgren because it allowed me to create something that will be a big part of the PFL with my MMA family,” Wiz Khalifa said in a press release. “I can’t wait to perform it at the Championship next week.”

Wiz Khalifa will perform “Million Dollar Moment” at the 2021 PFL World Championship, where fighters in six weight classes will compete to win $1 million. The fight card, which will air live on ESPN2, is scheduled to take place at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on October 27.

“PFL comprises of the best ownership group in sports and it’s great to see Wiz Khalifa continue to revolutionize the sport of MMA with cultural opportunities across music and fashion,” the company’s CEO Peter Murray said. “We’re thrilled that Wiz will be performing ‘Million Dollar Moment’ live from the PFL World Championship on October 27.”

Ahead of the event, Wiz Khalifa and the PFL have released limited-edition Taylor Gang merchandise. The apparel includes a t-shirt, long sleeve shirt and hoodie.

Fans can purchase items from the Taylor Gang capsule at PFL’s online store. Tickets for the MMA event are still available here.