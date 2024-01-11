Wiz Khalifa Admits Showing Up To Parent-Teacher Conferences High

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Kush & Orange Juice” mixtape creator says his son probably smells like weed.

Wiz Khalifa had no problem letting the world know he smokes marijuana before sitting down with his 10-year-old son’s teachers. The “See You Again” hitmaker made that admission during a podcast interview.

Alexandra Cooper recently spoke to Wiz Khalifa for the Call Her Daddy show. Throughout the interview, Cooper asked the 36-year-old recording artist about his weed consumption.

Khalifa talked about being a daily cannabis smoker since his high school days. At one point, he also discussed attending Sebastian’s parent-teacher conferences while under the influence of marijuana.

“Hell yeah. I’m pulling up stoned. They expect it,” Wiz Khalifa told Alexandra Cooper. “They know what’s up. It’s not like back in the day where you’re considered a bad parent if you smoke weed. I’m pretty sure my son smells like weed. I don’t know because I can’t smell it but I’m pretty sure he smells like pot.”

Wiz Khalifa built part of his personal brand around weed. His discography includes pot-themed projects such as 2009’s Burn After Rolling, 2010’s Kush & Orange Juice and 2011’s Rolling Papers.

Additionally, the Pittsburgh-bred rapper launched a marijuana strand called Khalifa Kush. The company presented its first flower sales in 2016. Khalifa Kush also offers pre-rolls, vapes, edibles and concentrates.

Last year, Wiz Khalifa took part in the High School Reunion Tour alongside fellow weed enthusiast Snoop Dogg. The two MCs previously teamed up in 2012 for the Mac & Devin Go to High School stoner comedy movie and soundtrack.

“Yeah, I’m pulling up stoned. I’m pulling up high because I want them to connect with the real me. They’re not going to get a fake version of me or this made-up parent that society makes you think that you’re supposed to be. I am who I am,” Khalifa stated on Call Her Daddy.