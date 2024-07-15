Wiz Khalifa Vows to Return To Romania; Apologizes For “Disrespect” After Pot Arrest  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wiz Khalifa was reportedly busted with over 18 grams of cannabis following his arrest at a music festival in Romania.

Wiz Khalifa may have been carted off by cops after lighting up on stage in Romania, but the rapper bears no ill will to the country and accepted responsibility for breaking their laws.

The Kush & Orange Juice creator was reportedly released on Sunday (July 14), following his arrest a day prior at the Beach Please! Festival. He took to social media after his release to apologize for his actions and promised to return.

“Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage,” Wiz Khalifa wrote on X (Twitter.) “They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time.”

Footage from the festival showed cops hauling the rapper offstage after he allegedly smoked a joint.

According to local news reports, Wiz was busted with over 18 grams of cannabis. The local Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) confirmed the star had been charged with “illegal possession of high-risk drugs” in a press release.

“During a performance at a music festival held in the resort of Costinesti, the accused was found to have possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis and to have consumed (on stage) another quantity in the form of a handmade cigarette,” the statement read.

While Wiz Khalifa vowed to leave his weed behind the next time he returns to Romania, he’s previously confessed to a 30-joint-a-day habit.

While he’s a long time weed smoker, Wiz revealed he finally quit drinking in 2023. “I completely stopped [drinking] and I just do shrooms and smoke weed now,” he said during an interview last October. “It’s been going really good.”