Wiz Khalifa Welcomes His Second Child, First With Aimee Aguilar

Wiz Khalifa and his girlfriend Aimee Aguilar’s daughter Kaydence was born a month after the couple announced they were expecting a baby.

Wiz Khalifa’s girlfriend Aimee Aguilar gave birth to a baby girl named Kaydence. Aguilar disclosed their daughter’s birth in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday (July 23).

“I gave birth exactly a week ago today, so I am a week postpartum,” she said.

Aguilar revealed her daughter’s arrival in a “postpartum stomach update.” Wiz Khalifa’s girlfriend told TikTok viewers she was still taking it easy after going through labor.

“I ended up tearing,” she said. “So during my pregnancy, or during the labor, and I pushed her out, I tore. So, I have stitches down there, so I think I’m going to wait another week or two before I start doing anything strenuous on my body.”

Wiz Khalifa and Aguilar welcomed their baby girl days after he was arrested for smoking weed on stage at a music festival in Romania. Recreational use of cannabis is illegal in the country. He apologized via social media on July 14.

“Last night’s show was amazing,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time.”

Wiz Khalifa’s baby girl is his second child. He shares a son with his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose.

Rose recently stoked controversy by publicly supporting Donald Trump. She spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 15.